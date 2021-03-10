Calling all Kerry Ladies Football Supporters

In a repeat of 2020 uncertainty is again with us for the 2021 season.

In these difficult times traditional methods of fundraising are no longer possible, because of this Kerry LGFA are launching an online raffle on the idonate platform. There are lots of great prizes from a set of jerseys or footballs for your club or a training session for your club by members of the Kerry Senior Ladies team. We even have weekend getaways, hampers and much more.

All proceeds will go towards funding our U14, U16, U18 and Senior inter county panels.

The ladies of all inter county panels have shown their character, resolve, commitment and heart during the pandemic. Training in isolation, traveling alone to and from training and games, playing to empty stadiums at home and away. Our underage teams who put in huge effort in isolation saw little or no game time.

Supporters have not been able to show their pride and appreciation for what these players provide for their communities and the wider LGFA family.

Now friends, clubs and all those who support Kerry Ladies Football can show their commitment to our players by donating to our fundraising campaign.

TEAM WORK MAKES DREAMS WORK !!!

BE PART OF THE KERRY LADIES FOOTBALL COMMUNITY!!!

A List of prizes so far includes:

O’Neills Kerry LGFA Jersey

signed by the Kerry senior Ladies panel

Training session for your club

by members of the Kerry Senior Ladies Team

Cosh Goalkeeping Clinic

2 x 1 to 1 Goalkeeping Sessions

2 goalkeeping sessions for Cosh Academy

Club Jerseys

A set of O’Neill’s Jerseys for your local team

Vincent Murphy Sports Shop Castleisland

12 x size 4 training balls

Brehon Hotel Killarney

2 nights B&B & 1 evening meal for 2

Claregalway Hotel

2 nights midweek B&B for 2 Adults

Hotel Kilmore – Cavan

1 night Dinner & B&B for 2 people

Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel Adare

Midweek 2 nights B&B for 2 Adults

Plaza Hotel Killarney

1 night B&B – Luxury Suite for 2

Cean Sibéal Golf Club

Round of Golf for 3

Ballybunion Golf Club

Fourball on the Cashen Course

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

Fourball at Mahony’s Point Courses

Wave Crest Caravan Park

3 Night Stay

Ashe Hotel Tralee – Lunch Voucher

Dowling Sports Tralee – €40 Voucher

Meadowlands Hotel – €30 Meadow Beauty Voucher

Meadowlands Hotel – Lunch for 2 Voucher

Cahill’s Supervalu Ballybunion – Hamper

Cliff House Ballybunion – Selection of Wine

To be in with a chance of winning one of these fantastic prizes click on the link below:

https://www.idonate.ie/kerryladiesfootball