Inter Kenmare say goodbye to tough year

We are not sorry to say goodbye to 2020. It has caused us all a lot of grief and for some heartache.

Our competitive season runs from September through to March, so our training and our involvement in the league, was obstructed by the various COVID-19 Lock downs. Inter Kenmare wish to thank all our members, Coaches and parents for the great effort that was made in achieving some training sessions going ahead. As level 5 lifts, we hope to look at getting our underage teams back to where they should be, on the field playing soccer.

On a positive note, we have now started to repair our access to our Club. As you know the severe flooding that had hit the town of Kenmare during the Summer, had also washed away the road that leads to the club. We had undergone some remedial works, but heavy rain had washed our efforts away. We want to say a sincere thanks to the people of Kenmare who helped us in our time of need. Our local Kenmare Golf Club , supported us by providing facilities to hold a Golf outing , we appreciate all the teams that entered. The Irish Red Cross fund was enacted by the Taoiseach, regarding the flooding, and we appreciate Councillor Patrick Scarteen in helping us with our application. Pat Redden and Sons have begun works at the site and we hope to have the road finished by the end of March. We were embarrassed by parents trying to navigate their route down to the Club, due to the state of the road.

Our ladies/girl’s teams participated in the 20×20 campaign to promote the perception of girls in Sports. Inter Kenmare has a proud history, through our underage and women’s teams. We want to build on our reputation in Kerry, and appeal to parents to get involved. The more parents that can help us, the more we can expand with our underage teams. If we can get a parent to assist a Coach, then we can release another Coach to look after another age group. We run training sessions, that are now online and are easy to do. We hope to get more parent participation as we want to grow our underage girls’ teams.

The soccer for all, was an initiative by the Fai , and was implemented here at the Club. It gives kids with different disabilities, the facilities and time to get introduced to sport. John Granville is running the programme here in Kenmare, and we hope to invite more parents and their children to get involved. We were sincerely thankful to Dermot Healy and his TY students, who gave of their time , to help kids with disabilities to get an introduction to soccer.