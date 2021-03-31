Creativity comes with age!

May belongs to the Bealtaine festival, celebrating creativity as we age!

This year, the Arts Office in Kerry County Council is inviting applications from artists and facilitators to host online creative and cultural events for people over 50 any time in the month of May.

The Arts Office has a limited budget to subsidise the costs of the event and invites experienced arts facilitators to submit an application.

Last year’s Bealtaine Festival was cancelled due to Covid safety restrictions.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this to people in Kerry again this year,” says Kate Kennelly, Arts Officer. “The events have to take place online, but everyone has so much more experience now of online events compared to this time last year.”

The national Bealtaine website is www.bealtaine.ie where more information about the festival can be accessed.

The application form is available at www.kerrycoco.ie/arts/arts-forms/ and any queries can be directed to arts@kerrycoco.ie or 066 7183541