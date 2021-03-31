Can you help Chloe build bridges?

“I work for a production company called New Departures Media and am currently working on a TV programme about beautiful bridges in Ireland. We are really eager to feature some of Kerry’s most interesting bridges, such as the Cromwell’s bridge in Kenmare, Old Weir bridge, Laune Viaduct, Tralee and Dingle Light railway bridge, Garfinny bridge, Skywalk roper bridge, Glanteenassig Wooden bridge, to name a few, on the programme.

We are looking for interesting and quirky characters to participate, in particular, we are looking for architect enthusiasts, train enthusiasts, local historians, people who participate in various watersports, and writers or people who might just have an interesting story to tell regarding these bridges and the areas.

We are open to suggestions on different bridges to include in the programme if there is a good story to go with it.

If anyone knows any interesting local people or big characters for the programme, or if you even have any information/stories about the bridges please get in touch. We would love to hear from you!”

You can contact Chloe ONeill on chloeoneilldingle@gmail.com