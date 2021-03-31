Cllr Dan McCarthy reports..

These are some of the motions that I have put forward for area meeting:

I have asked Kerry County Council apply for funding for the Tubrid Road in Kenmare

I have also enquired would Kerry County Council skirt both sides of the Road to Sneem between bright sparks and Pairc na Glaoine where there are no footpaths

Would Kerry County Council apply for funding to create a walk path on the road to the Two mile Bridge in Kenmare as it is a hugely popular walking ring for a lot of people in the area

I have put a motion forward to ask Kerry County Council to write to the relevant authorities to allow The Air Ambulance to receive funding from Government, rather than being solely dependant on voluntary donations

I am asking Kerry county council to get the Bonane to Glengarriff open as soon as possible

This is a busy time on farms with calving and lambing in full swing. I urge people to take care and follow best practice in safety regulations.

With the evenings getting longer people need to still remember to wear their high vis jackets and also people walking dogs should make sure they are on a lead

Cllr. Dan McCarthy