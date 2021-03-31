GARDENING the WILLLOWFIELD WAY ! Spring is March-ing on !

March is always a month of many weathers so at the moment it can only get better ! At least the sunny spells between the showers are that little bit brighter and warmer and the days are getting longer. With the clocks changing the evenings will be longer and more time to catch up on gardening work…. So, make the most of any dry spell to get some of the jobs done around the garden .mowing, strimming, raking, fertilizing, planting, chitting and sowing…off you go now !

1. The lawn is nearly overrun with moss at the moment due to the heavy rain we have had over the winter, grass growth is very uneven and very untidy looking but extra strong growth has occurred over the winter. So, to get things started, the mower should be brought out of winter retirement ( give the mower a check over for oil, spark plug..etc before using )and the lawn should be given a cut, not too low, but low enough to provide a neat finish. Next job, after about 5 days after cutting,will then be to scatter some Lawn feed with moss and weed killer, just before it is going to rain. This rain will help wash the fertilizer/chemicals in. Within a few days the moss will start turning brown as it dies back. The weeds will take a little longer and at the same time the grass is beginning to put on a spurt of growth as it starts to feel the benefits of the fertilizer. Don’t mow again for two weeks.. then it’s back to mowing again and a lot of the moss will be picked up by the mower as it dries out and loosens itself from the ground. There is an organic lawn fertilizer and moss killer also available.

2. If you are interested in planting a HEDGE or bareroot trees, this is the last time to do it until the autumn as buds will be beginning to burst very soon and plants will need to be rooting away in the ground prior to this, so get it planted by the end of March to allow for better establishment.

3. FRUIT trees and bushes should also be planted as soon as possible as their flowering period is about to begin.

4. SPRING window boxes and PATIO CONTAINERS can be planted up with a range of flowering plants to bring early colour to the garden. Spring bulbs that have been pot grown can be planted into these containers with Pansy, Viola, Primrose and Sinetti Cinneraria..etc with some evergreen plants to give the splash of colour for Easter and on until it is time to plant up the summer bedding at the end of April. Seed can be sown now for many of the summer flowering plants but would need to be kept under protection until the end of April.

5. In the VEGE garden there is plenty to do now as early potatoes can be planted and main crops can be sprouting away inside for another few weeks. If there is a chance of frost you can earth up the emerging shoots over the next month or so and this will save them from getting scorched. Prepare ground for sowing vegetable crops from the beginning of April. Early sowings can be carried out inside in seed trays and various plant containers so they can be planted out once all frost is over for the year. Well rotted Farm Yard Manure or GEE-UP,(Horse Manure), is great in the vegetable garden to give all the plants a lift as soon as the growing season is underway. In polythene tunnels sowings should be underway for most vegetable crops but again be careful for cold nights and prepare to cover the young plants with some ‘fleece’ for extra protection. Use slug traps or slug bait for about a week before planting to catch the first wave of slugs before planting. Young lettuce plants are available for planting now in tunnels.

6. Now is also a good time for planting up new trees and shrubs in your garden. Rhododendrons and Azaleas will be coming in to flower soon and plenty to choose from in the garden centre. All shrub beds could do with some fertilizer to give them a boost heading in to the growing season. Wide range of fertilizers available with the Poultry Manure or seaweed based fertilizers being the most popular.

7. PRUNE your ROSE bushes as well as FRUIT trees as soon as you can now and remember to prune spring flowering shrubs immediately after they have finished flowering.

8. ALPINES will always provide a burst of spring colour in yellows, blues and whites. Aubretia, Arabis, Iberis and Campanulas are all very reliable performers, weather resistant and will spread and get bigger every year. HERBACEOUS PERRENIALS can also be planted up now for flowering from early summer through to the autumn.

Happy gardening ! See you all out at WILLOWFIELD as the garden season gains momentum !