Inter Kenmare selected as Texaco Support for Sport finalist

Inter Kenmare are delighted to have been selected as the Texaco Support for Sport initiative finalist in Kerry. The club has worked hard as an all-inclusive Sports facility, and are honoured to have won the award.

Open to sports clubs across the 26 counties, irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal or gender, the initiative saw a fund of €130,000 being made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Congratulating the club on its success, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited said, “A feature evident in almost all applications was the pressure felt by clubs in the current circumstances to expand their role within their local communities with increased membership demands and the need for extra equipment and improved facilities.”

“The purpose of our initiative is to help clubs to overcome these obstacles so that they can continue to remain active and at the very heart of their local communities. Therefore we believe our initiative has been so warmly welcomed by sports clubs nationwide in its launch year,” he added.

“One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make application under the scheme, Inter Kenmare FC has a 450-strong membership, the majority being children and young adults. The club is driven by a strong sense of community, evident in the support it provides for members with disabilities and in its efforts to foster integration, not least by making its pitch available to the local Direct Provision centre.”

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, acclaimed broadcaster and former Irish rugby international, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he described Inter Kenmare as a club, “…whose role in the life of its community came through clearly in its application and is deserved of this award.”

Badly affected by recent storms, the €5,000 award will be used to carry out vital repairs to the access road to its ground which suffered severe damage.