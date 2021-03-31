Congratulations Kestrels!

It is with great pride that Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club celebrates our 15th Anniversary.

On April 26th 2006, 46 enthusiastic community members assembled in Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Gym to lay the foundation for a new basketball club in our town. In that first meeting we agreed our club’s colours; black and red and our club’s nickname ‘Kestrels’.

Soon thereafter, we agreed our goals in setting up our new club which were to promote the sport of basketball for boys and girls / men and women of all ages, to encourage good sportsmanship, to promote volunteer and coaching opportunities for all members of our community and to promote inclusion and participation.

These original core goals and the best practice measures we later adopted have ensured that our club is a huge success on the court as well as in our community, in our county and even on the national stage.

“I would like to thank the many people in our community who have supported our Kestrels club over the years. We are a successful club because of the commitment, effort and dedication of so many individuals, coaches, volunteers, committee members, players, supporters, parents, and sponsors. A special thanks to Dermot Healy and his staff at Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine for all their support and generosity. In September we will have an additional basketball facility available to our club, as Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Club have opened their doors to our Kestrels basketball teams to train in their sports hall. I would like to add that while it is sad to have lost this past basketball season to COVID-19, we confidently look forward to our 2021/’22 season starting up again in September. As we looked through our many Kestrels photos and newspaper clippings over the past 15 years, what we witnessed was people of all ages having fun and enjoying themselves, and that is why we give our time and energy. We have confidently accomplished what we set out to do back in 2006 and we have achieved so much more. Young people in our community have won All Ireland medals, our teams successfully compete at every level in Kerry and the ‘Kestrels’ have astonished many basketball observers even at the national level. We hope, with your support, that our next 15 years will be as successful. Thank you and Go Kestrels!”

John Adams, Chairperson, Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club.