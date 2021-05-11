Kenmare Tidy Towns excited to be launching new website

The website is a celebration of the work and community spirit of Kenmare Tidy Towns since it was established in 1959, detailing the history of the group and the fantastic achievements made during Father Murphy’s time, culminating in winning the ultimate prize in 2000. In 2019 Kenmare Tidy Towns won their 20th Gold Medal, these achievements made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers dedicated to the upkeep and improvement of our wonderful town.

In Kenmare we are blessed with a planned heritage town and a wealth of landscapes and habitats, sea, mountains, rivers, lakes, peatlands, meadows and hedgerows and it is up to all members of the community to cherish and nurture what we have.

When established, the Tidy Towns Competition was mainly concerned with ensuring that towns was litter free, neat and tidy. However in recent years the competition has become the leading environmental movement in Ireland with categories including; community, streetscape and public places, green spaces and landscaping, nature and biodiversity, sustainability (doing more with less), tidiness and litter control, residential streets and housing areas and approach roads, streets and lanes.

Kenmare Tidy Towns encourages all businesses and property owners to do their best to have their properties looking good to obtain top marks in each category.

Our group is dedicated to improving biodiversity through various projects, including the Swift project, Eco telly and An Choill Bheag.

The All Ireland Pollinator Plan is an internationally acclaimed programme and is central to the Tidy Town’s strategy, the main actions are to reduce mowing, reduce/eliminate pesticides and herbicides and plant pollinator friendly species.

When faced with the climate change and biodiversity crises, we can make positive impacts by working together as a community.

Thank you to all who contribute and to ongoing support from local residents, community groups, South Kerry Development Partnership and Kerry County Council, businesses and our main sponsor, Murphy’s Supervalu Kenmare