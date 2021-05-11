Wedding bells are ringing!

Congratulations to the lovely Aileen Crean O’Brien who got married last week to the equally lovely Bill. All love stories are beautiful and all are unique but this one, which started in India and ended in a micro brewery in Kenmare, taking in an Antarctic expedition along the way, is just perfect. We can’t think of two people that deserve this happy ending as much as they do

When Nick Cavanagh’s gorgeous photograph of Aileen and Bill at their very special lockdown wedding ceremony was posted on our facebook page it received literally tens of thousands of views and hundreds of messages wishing the couple well, Aileen and Bill took precious ‘honeymoon’ time out to reply.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and love extended to us. Friends gave their talents, skills, produce and time, free of charge. All the well wishes, texts, emails, cards, gifts, donations to our chosen charity ‘Tir na nOg’ and wonderful comments on social media. Far too many to thank individually but please know we are so moved and thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. We had an absolutely wonderful day, the sun shone, it was made so special by our friends that helped us make the day possible and the family that could attend and to those on line that tuned in from all over the world. This would not have been possible without the expertise of Nick Kavanagh, who did amazing work and produced fabulous photographs of memories of our special day. We wish you all health and happiness as we look forward to sharing our lives together in this wonderful community. Slaínte agus fad saoil do gach duine.

Le grá, Aileen & Bill.”