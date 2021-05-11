Kenmare and district garden club

Club members had perhaps anticipated a return to some sort of normality in our activities by April, unfortunately this is not the case to date. But with the progress of vaccination, at least visiting friend’s gardens will be a possibility not too far down the road and the lighter evenings (and hopefully some warmer weather ) give us plenty to be hopeful about. There are also fortunately things which we can enjoy, even if we still cannot meet in any number, and which importantly also need our support:

The Irish Garden magazine makes a welcome return, full of interesting articles, and perhaps more appropriate than English publications, which lead us to believe we are in sheltered gardens in the Cotswolds rather than on the Atlantic seaboard! Available locally.

Join Birdwatch Ireland, protecting birds and biodiversity. Their important work is under strain due to the shortages of funds, during the pandemic. Family membership is a great way to encourage children to enjoy and appreciate the world around us.

Join the RHSI, the magazine, which comes with membership, is full of garden information about what is going on throughout Ireland. The bulletin also comes regularly online with information on forthcoming zoom lectures, short videos and pictures from members gardens

Visit Willowfield. Our local garden centre has been our ‘Best trip Out’ and a relief from the tedium of supermarket shopping. Thank you Simon and Margaret.

The club will look forward to welcoming back all our members, and new members who have found the pleasures of gardening a solace in the past difficult year as soon as it is feasible to do so.

Membership is annual. For folks who do not have a garden to tend but who might enjoy our varied trips around Ireland and the interesting speakers, who address our monthly meetings, membership is on a once off basis.