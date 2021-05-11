Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to welcome the €300,000 funding granted for the footpath at the priests cross to Cill Mhuire. I have been campaigning for this since I was re-elected to Kerry County Council as I believe it is a very dangerous stretch of road without a path. Hopefully with the funding available that this will now come to fruition.

Dromneavane Estate.

The footpaths in Dromneavane are in dire need of repair which I will be raising at the next Area Meeting.

I asked Kerry County Council to skirt both sides of the road to Sneem between Bright Sparks and Pairc na Glaoine. The Council have told me they will carry out these works immediately.

I asked Kerry County Council to apply for funding to create a walk path on the road to the Two-Mile Bridge in Kenmare as it is a hugely popular walking ring for the people in the area. The Council will look into this and I am waiting for their response.

We are still in level 5 in this pandemic, but hopefully we are starting to see the light through the trees. We all need to stay safe and hope that things will have improved greatly by the summer when we can all enjoy life again. In these times where businesses are suffering I would like to encourage everyone to support local and buy local where you can to keep our local towns busy and the people in our towns employed.

Prices of Sheep are still at an all time high. It’s a busy time on farms and I hope farmers are having an easy calving and lambing season. I hope these prices will maintain for the rest of the year when it time to sell yere stock. These times are still very hard on farmers as the still can’t come into the mart to sell their stock but we will continue to do our best for you all. Thank you all for your continued support.