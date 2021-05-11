Kenmare’s Home of the Year!

Adrian Duyn entered his home into RTE’s ‘Home of The Year’ way back in March of 2020. “It was the first lockdown, I was spending more time at home than ever and applying to the show gave me a push to finish off the snag list on my home.” The process of entering was done over Zoom this year, with a virtual walk-through and photos submitted along with the application form.

Filming was postponed three separate times due to COVID and the different restrictions, however eventually it was filmed in October of 2020.

Adrian bought his 1980s bungalow in 2016 and since then has been gradually bringing it up to a modern standard, with help from his brother (Killian) an Architect based in London and father (Joop) who Adrian works with in the family business of furniture restoration & design. www.joopduyn.ie

Adrian “gutted the interior layout, leaving just one structural wall standing.” Changing the layouts to a more modern open plan living, dining & kitchen while making full use of the south facing aspect by opening it up to the garden and views of the Caha Mountains beyond. Adrian designed and made each bit of furniture and cabinetry to suit the individual spaces, taking much inspiration from the natural beauty surrounding Kenmare.

The interior was described by all three judges as warm and atmospheric. Picking up on the use of various materials, such as timber and fabric lined walls used to create textures, layering and “perfectly detailed cabinetry” as described by Hugh Wallace referring to the spa like main bathroom with pebbles and timber elements.

Highlights for Amanda Bone were the velvet lined window boards in this “most unusual and impressive home”. While the “enviable collection of antiques” and timber/ glass backsplash in the “sleek elegant kitchen” impressed Suzie Mc Adam the most.

It took the production crew two full days and over 20 hours of filming which was then compiled down to 7mins of the show. Although Adrian’s home didn’t make the final selection he has no regrets in entering the competition. “It was a great experience to be involved in the making of the program with the feedback being overwhelmingly positive. On that note thank you to everyone who send good wishes and commented both personally and on social media”.

Available to watch on the RTE Player. Episode aired on RTE One 30th March.