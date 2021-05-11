The Group would like to express their sincere condolences and sympathy to Vera Shaw on the passing of her husband, Alan. May he rest in peace. Of course, Alan and Vera are specially connected to the Kenmare Women’s Group originally known as ‘St Patrick’s Women’s Group’. It was established when Alan and Vera came to Kenmare in 1997 in order for Alan to take up his post as Rector of St Patrick’s Parish Church. Recognizing that moving to a new area can bring a sense of loneliness and isolation, Vera decided to set up a women’s group which would help newcomers to integrate and meet others. With Alan’s support, the Church agreed to provide accommodation for those initial meetings to take place. Over twenty years later, the Group continues to offer the hand of friendship to newcomers.

It is a fitting reminder then that this week we received the following message from a member, Angela Washington, who has recently moved away from Kenmare. Angela’s positive message may encourage other new arrivals to bear in mind that there is a welcome awaiting them when restrictions are relaxed.