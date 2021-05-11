Friday is Tie Day!

April 23rd is Tie Day Friday when everyone in Kerry will be asked to wear a tie, preferably the most outrageous and colourful one they can find, post a picture or video of themselves online and make a donation to Kerry Mental Health Association CLG (idonate.ie).

Kerry Mental Health Association’s fundraising and befriending activities were seriously curtailed for the past year as the Branches were unable to hold their annual Church Gate Collections, Coffee Mornings or fundraising events due to Covid-19. Volunteers in the Kerry Branches befriend and support activities that enrich the lives of service users in their communities.

Kenmare Branch of Kerry Mental Health Association incorporating Blackwater, Templenoe, Tahilla, Sneem, Tousist, Lauragh, Bonane and Kilgarvan, need your help. Your staff and colleagues are invited to participate in a fun event aimed at bringing smiles to people’s faces while helping to raise vital funds for Kerry Mental Health Association.

The men and women in your business are asked to wear colourful ties, the funnier and most outrageous the better on #TieDayFriday 23rd April! It’s up to you to set the amount to be donated at www.KerryMentalHealth.ie/donate.

The event can be just as successful in the virtual world, working from home, wear a tie, the more exotic and colourful the better, post a picture or video of yourself online and make a donation to Kerry Mental Health Association CLG (idonate.ie).

Hopefully we will see lots of colourful ties on social media on #TieDayFriday, all helping to make a difference to the lives of so many in the community.