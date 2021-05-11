Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group have recently been taking Zoom Classes to stay connected virtually. We had an introduction to Zoom in January facilitated by Kerry Volunteer Centre. In March and April we followed up with a series of Zoom training sessions facilitated by Kerry Education & Training Board with tutor Peter Keane. We learned how host a meeting, do presentations etc. If anyone needs help we can share demonstration videos with them. We hope to invite people to a zoom meeting for a chat in the coming weeks.

We haven’t been able to run any events for over 12 months but we still have to pay insurance of over €1,000 per year which is due again in May. Membership of €5 is now due for renewal and can be dropped into O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater

Defibrillators Blackwater/Templenoe

There are 5 open access fully serviced defibrillators in the Blackwater Templenoe Area at Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Spillane’s Bar, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen. We have to purchase defibrillator pads for the AEDs later this year and have missed out on our two annual March fundraisers for the AEDs.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe Social History Book

Changing Times is a comprehensive account of the local history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area. The hard-backed book runs to nearly 400 pages and includes 175 photographs. It covers a wide variety of topics from the earliest times to the present day, extending from local antiquities to the Famine, the GAA, athletics, turf cutting, butter making, the travelling creamery, the coming of electricity, the stations, sheep farming, changes in agriculture and reminiscences of local senior citizens. For the archaeological enthusiast all the sites of local of interest are covered, from rock art, souterrains, standing stones to stone circles. The history of three local castles and local churches is well documented. The story of the tragic Civil War shootings of the two O’Connor Scarteen brothers from Blackwater in their beds in Main St Kenmare. It is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. The book costs €35 and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. It can also be posted oversees from Blackwater Post Office.

And how’ru now? Stories from the heart of lockdown. This project is devised and facilitated Maureen Sullivan, female, 50, music-maker and journalist, Kenmare. Maureen was on Radio Kerry on April 10th with Joe Magill, you can listen to her on Podcast. She has asked Blackwater Women’s Group or anyone else who would like to, to contribute stories to the project.

It’s been a long year. How did you handle life in lockdown? How have you coped? What have you missed? What have you relied on? What has kept you going from day-to-day? What has kept you laughing?

If you have an hour to spare, please take the time to write down your personal view of living through these times. Using the above questions as guidelines write between 500 and 800 words, and email it to howrunow2020@gmail.com by Friday April 30th. Please also include a title name for your story.

To create a sense of safety and to allow for free expression, all submissions will be published anonymously. However, to give context, contributors are asked to state their age, gender, and general location (i.e. town or parish), along with one word that best describes who you are e.g. painter, cat-lover, entrepreneur, mother, music-lover, book-worm, friend. For further information, contact Maureen on 086 178 1011.

Seniors Alert Alarm Scheme

Blackwater Women’s Group are now affiliated to POBAL therefore they can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Landline Phone; monitoring is free for the first year and between €60 to €90 the second year.

Mobile phone; there is charge of €6 to €10 per month from the first year to cover Sim rental cost and monitoring is free. The second year monitoring is in €60 to €90 range.

Crime Prevention and Text Alert System

Everyone should have the number of Kenmare Garda Station in their phone. If you observe any suspicious behavior take the number of the car and report promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Guards will check it out and issue a Text Alert to warn people if they deem it’s necessary. Kenmare Garda Station; 064-6641177 / Killarney Garda Station; 064-6671160

Renewal of subscriptions is now due for the Text Alert System. Please update your subscription plus phone and email details in the forms available in Blackwater Post Office and leave €10 with it. For anyone who wishes to join the Text Alert Group forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop and P.O. Blackwater. It costs €10 for two years.

Tie Day Friday

April 23rd is ‘Tie Day Friday’ when everyone in Kerry will be asked to wear a tie (the more outrageous and colourful the better) post a picture or video of themselves online and make a donation to Kerry Mental Health Association CLG (idonate.ie).