Local business is thriving!

Business is thriving thanks to online marketplace www.shopinIreland.ie, created by sisters, Aoife Conway and Teresa Venables, originally from Ovens. This wonderful Irish website where thousands of products are being sold every week, ranging from personalised gifts to original artwork and tooth whitening kits to fairy doors, guarantees that all sellers are Irish based which is a big hit for customers seeking to supporting local businesses.

Teresa told us, “It’s not always easy to know if you are buying from an actual Irish based company when shopping online. Feedback from customers is that they want to be sure that their money is going to supporting Irish jobs and local businesses across the country, so that is what we are hoping to achieve”.

Natalie Moriarty and Dagmar Kunze are just some of those small businesses thriving thanks to the shopinireland.ie website.

Natalie Moriarty is a graphic designer who lives in Kenmare with her young family.

“I have always had a great interest in letterforms and lettering and began practising calligraphy when I was in primary school, thanks to a very encouraging teacher. I studied English in university many moons ago and in the more recent past, Graphic Design, in between having my first and second son (mad times!) After lots of procrastinating I finally launched my wall prints in 2020. I think it was Lockdown I that gave me the push to go for it and see it as a happy union of my two educations. I concentrate on quotes from Irish writers and poets but if there’s something that really resonates with me I’ll write it! I also take on commissions and have worked with some really lovely people designing unique gifts for their loved ones, as well as custom lettered logos for commercial use”

Natalie joined the ShopinIreland.ie website right at the beginning in November 2020 and has been receiving huge support and lots of positive comments online.

Dagmar Kunze, also living in Kenmare sells her unique collection of handmade gift items on the platform.“As an animal and nature lover my little handcrafts are mostly about these items.

Every small piece of art is a Unique and not two of them are the same. They are needle felted and I mainly use the wool of my beloved orphan lambs who are grown up meanwhile. All items are provided with a little Irish related tag”