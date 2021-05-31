A FUNERAL IN COVID TIMES

A funeral with a maximum of 10 people allowed to attend. Inconceivable in my experience of Irish funerals where the community gathers to offer comfort and support to the bereaved. In company with many other families the inconceivable happened to my family when Alan died on 4 April this year. To add further to the heartbreak, due to covid restrictions and quarantine requirements, both here and abroad, our son Daire in France and daughter Niamh in New Zealand could not travel to be with their father or attend the funeral.

However, I will concentrate on the positives. First, technology and those people who know how to use it! For Niamh and Daire having the funeral live streamed on RIP.ie gave them the next best chance to be part of the proceedings. The service is now available on youtube. I still find it very comforting to replay at times.

Because Alan was in palliative care, first in Tralee and then in Kenmare, family members were allowed to visit on a regular basis within covid restrictions. It is hard to conceive of the heartbreak and upset experienced by families with window visits and no chance to be with their dying family member. It is cruel even if we accept the reasons for it.

We are so lucky in Kerry to have a purpose built Palliative Care Centre with day and full time care facilities and a garden for patients to go outside. Located at the rear of University Hospital Kerry the Centre is an oasis of calm, care and support for both patients and their families. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff in both Tralee and Kenmare Hospital who cared for Alan. Ongoing support from the Centre is also available to families after a death.

The community in Kenmare showed their support in the only way available which was to come out and line the pavements as the hearse left for the crematorium. Letters of condolence, sympathy cards, mass cards and phone calls have taken the place of personal visits and contact. And of course the food delivered at crucial times! On behalf of the family I would like to thank sincerely all those people who have taken the trouble to convey their support in this and many other ways. This care and support is so important for us the bereaved.

A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL.

Vera Shaw