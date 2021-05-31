Carnegie Arts Centre News

Carnegie Goes Online to Bring You Music and Drama

The Carnegie Arts Centre is going online with two great events coming up.

Ease yourself gently back into local music sessions with our #KenmareSessions this month. The pubs are still closed but a bunch of musicians are taking to the stage at the Carnegie Arts Centre to lift your spirts…and theirs.

You can join

• Joe Thoma & Friends on 20 May at 8pm

• Peter Crowley & Friends on 21 May at 8pm

• Dan Sweeney & Friends on 22 May at 8pm

No matter where you are – Dublin, London, Templenoe or Tuosist – you can drop in for an hour of the best Kenmare music on your laptop, tablet or smartphone. We’re currently revamping our website – www.carnegieartskenmare – to make it all possible. All you do is go to the website on the night.

The #KenmareSessions are free but the Carnegie would appreciate donations to support our artists and to make further events possible.

This is the Carnegie’s first online venture so spread the word and let’s make it a success. Share the information to friends, family, and any regular visitors who would love a good night out in Kenmare.

Follow us on Facebook @carnegie.kenmare

Follow us on Twitter @carnegiekenmare

Until we get together again, let’s get together online.

Drama for the Young

As part of Crinniú na nÓg, we’re offering a day of high drama, via Zoom.

Our Virtual Murder Mystery is for young participants who each take on a character and then come together on 12 June 2021 to solve the mystery, under the direction of children’s theatre practitioner April Ferron.

We’ll have a morning session for 9-11-year-olds and an afternoon session for 12-15-year-olds. Places are limited to 10 for each group and will be allocated on a first-come basis. Make sure you have a good internet connection, familiarity with Zoom, and a readiness to study your character before the event.

It will take 2-3 hours to solve the mystery, testing your skills and having some fun along the way.

Please register by 28 May at: info@carnegieartskenmare.ie