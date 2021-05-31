‘Staccato’ at The Kenmare Butter Market Summer 2021

We are delighted to announce the inaugural exhibition at The Kenmare Butter Market will be a coming together of three of Ireland’s foremost contemporary artists Bridget Flannery, Paul Hughes and Paddy Lennon. All three artists have painted through this uniquely isolating lockdown environment, and created an absorbing new body of work.

‘Staccato’ is curated by Dr Eimear O’Connor, who brings these distinctive paintings together to create a connected soulful experience. The Kenmare Butter Market provides the perfect visually inspirational backdrop for this exciting exhibition.

Keep an eye on www.kenmarebuttermarket.com for information and updates to find out more about what’s happening in this new venue and on the opening date.

https://bridgetflannerypainter.wordpress.com | paulhughes.ie | paddylennon.net