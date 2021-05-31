Killarney Credit Union gives €3000 to worthy local charities.

Killarney Credit Union are delighted to announce that we are giving €3,000 to local charities following a staff and volunteer initiative undertaken in March. The idea for the challenge, was floated by our compliance manager; Shane Foley to help promote fitness and wellness of mind and body particularly during the tough level five lockdown and there was a great take up from both Credit Union staff and Board Directors. Whilst considering the idea, the Credit Union felt that if we incentivised the idea by giving money to charity at the end, it would add greater motivation to our goal.

The Board of Directors and Staff collectively undertook the challenge by walking, jogging and running and we are delighted to say that we surpassed our initial 3 million metre target and completed 4.2 million metres in total in March (over 1 million metres per week). A great team effort!!

There was a great buzz in the office with some healthy competition between colleagues as to who did the longest distance, and most importantly we were able to donate €500 to each of the following worthy local charities:

The Kerry Rape & Sexual Abuse Centre,

MS South Kerry Branch,

Recovery Haven,

Kerry Mental Health Association,

St. Anne’s Community Hospital, Cahersiveen and

Taobh Linn (meals on wheels) Kenmare.

Marketing Officer of Killarney Credit Union, Karena McCarthy added “This past 12 months has been hard on everyone and especially our local charities. Most of their usual fundraising incentives have had to be postponed so it is nice to be able to help them out in some small way. These charities like ourselves are community based and we all need to support each other.”