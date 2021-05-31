Kenmare Garden Club

The much longed for ‘opening up’ seems at the time of writing to be actually underway! With vaccinations progressing so well, we keen gardeners can once again travel further afield for some inspiration. What a joy! -particularly at this time of year, when there is such an abundance of colour from Kerry’s acid and moisture loving plants: camellias, magnolias, rhododendrons, azaleas. These can be seen locally in abundance in Derreen Gardens, where Alan Power, formerly of National Trust Stourhead, is full speed ahead renovating the estate in his capacity as head gardener. We look forward to a talk from him once indoor lectures can begin again, hopefully later in the year. Stephen and Louise Austen were delighted to see friends from the club, when their garden was open in early May.

On a less joyful note, the club were saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Angela Jupe at her home in Bellefield, Shirone, Co. Offaly. Angela had lectured to the garden club several years ago and this was followed by a visit to Bellefield, where she was undertaking renovation of the gardens and the surrounds. She was generous with her knowledge – and also her plants, so some of us fortunate ones have reminders of a lovely time spent with her in her garden.