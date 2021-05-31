Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to wish all the business that have re opened their doors this week the very best of luck and hope everyone stays safe as we hopefully enter the final stages of this pandemic.

The motions I have put in for this months area meeting:

I have asked Kerry County Council for a start date for the footpaths to Cill Mhuire.

I have asked Kerry County Council if there is a plan to create more parking in Kenmare town.

I have looked for extra footpaths to be put in to Holy Cross cemetery in Kenmare

If anyone would like me to raise any issues with Kerry County Council please contact me on 0872224411