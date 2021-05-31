Joy Clifford elected as Vice Chairperson to the Board of Killarney Credit Union

Joy Clifford has recently been elected as Vice Chairperson to the Board of Killarney Credit Union. We would like to give an insight into Joy’s credit union journey to date. Joy joined the Board of Kenmare Credit Union in 2011 and took up the role of youth officer. Joy was approached due to her career in education, youth and community work and very quickly established herself in the youth officer role. Joy visited schools and helped initiate schools savings schemes. She also helped to run the annual quiz and art competitions as well as collaborating with Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine secondary school in running a programme about financial education for Transition Year students.

Joy’s main goal is to involve as many people, of all ages and backgrounds, in their local credit union.

In 2015 to ensure the future of the Credit Union in Kenmare the decision was taken to merge with Killarney Credit Union. By combining resources we ensured that we continued to offer members the services they deserved. At that time two directors went forward from Kenmare to join the board, namely Mick O’ Brien who is still involved as a member of the Board Oversight Committee and Joy.

Over the years there have been many changes and improvements to the services and products being offered to members. We have greatly increased our loan offerings with products at very competitive rates including Cars, Home Improvements, Personal Loans, Cultivate Farm Finance, Commercial Loans and Home Loans. We also have Online banking, Current Accounts and Debit Cards.

“I am very proud to see the Kenmare branch going from strength to strength. I would encourage members and non members to make your credit union your first choice for all your financial needs. Little did we expect the challenge that was to come with the global Coronavirus pandemic. Our doors have remained open throughout offering service with a smile to all our members. Now more than ever we can see the intrinsic value the credit union has in our community. We have a loyal and trustworthy brand and continue to embrace our core principles of co-operation, community involvement and social inclusion. We have been here for our members in tough times gone past and continue to be here today. We are here to offer you friendly advice and expertise and, more importantly, if you need quick access to credit on fair and equitable terms we are open for loans. We will not penalise you if you are lucky enough to pay off your loan early and if you run into difficulty with repayments we are flexible, fair and reasonable and will do everything to help you get back on your feet. We also believe in giving back to our local communities and offer sponsorship and support to many local community groups, sports clubs and charities. It is an honour to be elected Vice Chairperson of the credit union in these unprecedented times. It is the first time the role has been filled by a woman and a Kenmare woman at that! We are ably led by our chairman Pat Sheehan and our CEO Mark Murphy. “

In spite of Covid 19 the talented team here are excited for the future as we plan ever more improved services for our members. Businesses are under huge strain particularly here in this part of Kerry where we depend on tourism so heavily. Yet we have seen amazing entrepreneurship with the launch of new ventures. From mask making to micro breweries to takeaway food carts we have seen new businesses emerge and existing ones re-invent themselves. The credit union is here to support and champion them all. Huge challenges face us all in society and as has been the case in the past year we need to continue to cooperate with each other and look out for each other.

As the old saying goes ‘ Ar scath a cheile a mhaireann na daoine’ . Your local credit union is here for you and our motto continues to be ‘Where members matter most’