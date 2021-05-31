Golf in Kenmare

Kenmare GC Update

Welcome to this month’s Kenmare Golf update from a buzzing Kenmare Golf Club. We’re delighted to report that things are vastly different this month, with busy fairways and a bustling construction site at the golf club.

Golf After Lockdown

We returned to casual golf on April 26th, to a beautifully presented course. Probably the only benefit of such an extended lockdown is that the course gets a long break and the greenkeepers get time to carry out extensive maintenance. This year some extensive work has been carried out that we’ll be reaping the benefits of long into the autumn. Proper competitive action for members starts on the Weekend of May 14th, so we’ll have competitive results for you in next month’s edition.

Building Work

Construction on our clubhouse rebuild started on Tuesday May 4th. At present the focus is on clearing the old building and site preparation. Everything is going to plan and on schedule.

Competition Planning

We’re looking forward to a mighty summer of golf, and this starts in earnest on May 14th this year. As soon as open competitions for visitors resumes (early June) we’ll be kicking off or Mulcahy’s Open series on Fridays. This became a really well established competition last year and we plan to make this even better this year. We also encourage our members to make a start on arranging your club knockout fixtures – there are ladies and men’s club championships which need to be completed in this shortened year, and these are perfect for those long evenenings during the week.

KGC Foursomes with Topline McCarthy

This year we’ve decided to extend our traditional men’s doubles competition, and have had a great response. The decision has been to make sure all players get plenty of matches, with a view to getting practice for interclub games during the summer. We’ll have groups of four teams in a round-robin format, followed by a knockout competition. This means that the eventual winning pair will have to play their way through seven rounds to take the trophy. Topline McCarthy have come on board as a title sponsor for this event, and we hope they will be associated with a great competition which will run throughout the summer.

Tempted to get out and try Golf?

Kenmare GC is a community club and the doors are open. If you’d like to enquire about joining in with this, please give us a shout – info@kenmaregolfclub.com or 064-6641291.

Both our ladies and men’s clubs are vibrant at the moment. We have people lined up to pass on old equipment, show you how to play and how things work, introduce you to people and get you hooked on the game we love. We’re also really conscious of our roots in the community – membership prices are low, there are no joining fees and because we have such a buzz around the club there’s always someone to give you a set of second hand clubs and the odd game of golf.