SuperValu, Lidl and Tidy Towns are a top team!

SuperValu and LIDL Ireland unveiled the new information sign for An Choill Bheag which has been jointly sponsored by Supervalu and LIDL Ireland. Transition year students carried out a follow up visit to check the health of the trees which they planted in December and added woodland flowers to the area.

Thanks were paid to LIDL Ireland and SuperValu for their generous contribution; Zak from Kingdom Tree Surgery for donating the bark mulch; Niamh Ní Dhúill for all her help and advice and the TY students and their teacher Mairéad.