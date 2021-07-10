Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group

Blackwater Women’s Group recently accepted a grant offer from Kerry County Council to start a Pollinator Project in Blackwater. They purchased containers and bee friendly plants from Willowfield Garden Centre to encourage pollination and raise awareness locally about the importance protecting and encouraging the presence of pollinators like butterflies and bees and by protecting the flowers and plants they pollinate.

Blackwater Women’s Group Have been staying connected thanks to Zoom Classes from KETB. We recently had two sessions on Beauty/Make Up/Skin Care delivered via Zoom from KETB. Niamh Smith was the tutor and she was excellent. She is also a style coach; and may visit Blackwater when we get back to normal. Further online classes will also be available in the autumn.

Membership of Blackwater Women’s Group of €5 is now due for renewal and can be dropped into O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater

There are five open access fully serviced defibrillators in the Blackwater Templenoe Area. Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Spillane’s Bar, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen. They have recently been added to the AED locator list. Type in AED.rescue.ie to find the nearest AED (Defibrillator) or look up AED Locator on Facebook; like and press use app, then open in browser and it will take you to the nearest AED. AED’s in Kenmare are also added.

Changing Times contains all the local history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area, from the Famine, the GAA, the coming of electricity, the stations and changes in farming ways, to local rock art, stone circles etc. The history of three local castles and the local churches is well documented. It is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. The book costs €35 and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare. It can also be posted oversees from Blackwater Post Office.

Seniors Alert Alarm Scheme. Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Crime prevention and the text alert system. Everyone should have the number of Kenmare Garda Station in their phone. If you observe any suspicious behaviour take the number of the car and report promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Guards will check it out and issue a text alert to warn people if they deem it’s necessary. Kenmare Garda Station; 064-6641177 Killarney Garda Station; 064-6671160

Renewal of subscriptions is now due for the text alert system. Please update your subscription plus phone and email details in the forms available in Blackwater Post Office and leave €10 with it. Anyone who wishes to join the text alert group forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop and P.O. Blackwater. It costs €10 for two years.