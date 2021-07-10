Congratulations Father

On June 20th Father Tom Crean celebrated the Golden Jubilee of his ordination in 1971. While the Parish would have loved to have thrown a great party for him, because of the present restrictions, any events marking the occasion had to be kept as low key as possible. At Derreendarragh a mountain ash was planted to mark the occasion, as was a Golden Maple in Templenoe. His brother, William the Bishop of Cloyne, and his fellow priests from the surrounding parishes came to Holy Cross to wish him well, and many parishioners wanted to show their appreciation to Father Crean for his years of dedication and tireless ministry to the people and parish of Kenmare for the past seventeen years. Go maire tú an chéad, agus go bhfaga Dia an tsláinte agat.

pics Mary O’Neill and Mary O’Leary