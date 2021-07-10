Kenmare Kestrels say go!

Everyone at Kenmare Kestrels is eager to get back on the court. The club is currently awaiting government guidelines on the safe reopening of indoor training. We are planning for a September start to basketball in the county. Keep an eye on our Kenmare Kestrels Facebook Page as a Google Form will be going live soon. If you, or any members of your family are interested in playing basketball this year, please complete the form for registration, as places may be limited this year due to the restrictions.

We will need coaches and volunteers once again to step forward to cater for our teams this coming year. We are asking parents or siblings who would be interested in helping out the club to please get in contact with us. We will happily guide you with your coaching. You won’t be alone.

If anyone has basketball kits from previous season belonging to the club, they need to be returned ASAP. You may contact Caroline Taylor on 087 415 4684 to return them.

For anyone looking to improve themselves or dust off a few cobwebs before the start of the season, Basketball Ireland have started a “Bonce Back Challenge”. It is aimed at players aged between 12-17. However, anyone can get involved. You will find all the information about the challenge on our Facebook page. There may even be a few prizes up for grabs!

We are pleased to announce that Maureen O’Shea is our club’s new Children’s Officer for the coming season as Josephine Taft becomes our Deputy DLP.

Everyone at Kenmare Kestrels would like to congratulate Mr Kenmare Kestrels himself – our chairperson John Adams! John was recognised by the Kerry Area Basketball Board with the awarding of the Paud O’Leary Fair Play Award for 2021. The Paud O’Leary award is awarded to someone that has gone above and beyond their call of duty in the basketball community. John has been our chairperson since the club was founded in 2006 and he has coached numerous teams over the past 15 years. We all recognise the time and dedication John puts into the club now and over the years.

Finally, I would like to introduce myself as the Kestrels’ new PRO. I would officially like to thank Katie Cooper on behalf of the club for all her efforts in promoting basketball in our community. – Amy Riordan