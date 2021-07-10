Go on… get sidetracked!

Sidetracked is Kenmare’s newest activity company. We offer guided and self guided eBike day tours on the Beara and Iveragh peninsulas. We can also design a package to suit your requirements, be that guided or self guided, one day or multi day tours. We are extremely proud of our fleet of bikes. All of our bikes are top of the range Bosch powered models from German manufacturers Riese & Muller and Kalkhoff. These are definitely not the usual bikes you will see elsewhere available for rent.

Visit us at our new outlet on Bridge street, just off the Square in Kenmare, or if you prefer we can deliver our eBikes direct to your accomodation. Don’t worry if you haven’t used an eBike before, they are no different to a regular bicycle, aside from the feeling that some miracilous power is towing you along. No more grinding up hills, head down, eyes staring at the front wheel. Instead you’ll be sitting up straight taking in and appreciating all the stunning scenery that surrounds you.

Our eBikes allow you to go out and explore Kenmare’s beautiful surrounds and really immerse yourself in the scenery and fresh air in a way that travelling by car and staring out a window just doesn’t allow. You have all the freedom of a regular bike, but hardly any of the effort. They allow anyone, no matter how young or old, fit or unfit, to take to the road and take on even the biggest climbs. The feeling of freedom and fun means even the most avid cyclists can’t help but love them.

What we offer:

Guided day tours.

We offer Guided scenic day tours, mainly on backroads and quieter main roads, stopping off at our favourite eateries along the way. Finish off your day with a bowl of mussels and a pint of Guinness overlooking the sea.

Self guided tours/Rental.

We’ll advise you which route to take, based on your previous cycling experience, provide you with a map and off you go. We can even drop you off at a location away from the busier roads, so you never have to worry about your safety.

Customised multi day self-guided tours.

If you’re looking to stretch your adventure out over a few days on a self guided eBike adventure, we’re here to help. This type of tour is ideal if you are looking to make a weekend out of it. These tours are completely customised around your needs, so you get to enjoy the things that are important to you. Pannier bags are provided for your luggage.

Updated website coming soon www.sidetrackedkenmare.com. Visit our Instagram page @ #sidetrackedkenmare to get a taste of what our tours entail. In the meantime, to book, please call Shane on 087 9196660 or 087 3633224, visit our TripAdvisor page @Sidetracked Kenmare or email info@sidetrackedkenmare.com