Dromquinna is a ‘ride to remember’

Dear Editor,

I recently went on a 40-minute hack with Dromquinna stables and I cannot recommend it enough. Dromquinna stables is a family run equestrian business just out of Kenmare town. It offers all types of lessons including basic jumping and dressage as well as flatwork for beginners and advanced riders. They even cater for weddings and events alike to make the day more memorable. I myself, having never been on a horse before and not quite sure what to expect, embarked on a 40-minute hack with the owners Zenia and Michael O’Sullivan. In the first few minutes of sitting on a beautiful horse named Aoife waiting for the other families to mount their horses I was, to my embarrassment, extremely nervous. But Zenia and Michael were so calm and reassuring. The owners were brilliant instructors explaining what was going on at every step for example, if we were going down a slight slope we had to lean back and going up a slope to lean forward but more importantly they were chatty, friendly, welcoming and I was comfortable following their directions. We first entered the arena to practice basic steering and management of our horse before venturing out into the fields. The weather was drizzly and the sky gloomy, but I felt as if I was riding the moors in one of the great classic books. It was so liberating. Next, we went through a path shrouded by trees before finally reaching the river. The surface of the water was shimmering in the light and the slight ripples were lapping gently against the pebbled shore. But what made it for me was to see the horses all lined up in a row drinking. All I can say is it was magical.

On the return journey we did a sitting trot, again the owners explaining how to manage the action. To my great disappointment the experience had to come to an end as we reached the yard once more. Everyone was helped off their horse before thanking their trusty steed. The horses themselves were extremely well behaved; they lined up in a row when everyone was getting allocated their horses without moving and once their rider had jumped off they returned by themselves back into the shed. It was an unforgettable experience truly ‘a ride to remember’, I would urge everyone to give it a go at least once to experience the thrill of riding a horse in the beautiful Kerry countryside.

Jenny Murphy, Kenmare