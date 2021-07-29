Is your AED working?

Christian Eriksens’ recent sudden cardiac arrest was a very traumatic event but it had a positive outcome which clearly highlights the importance of early CPR and early defibrillation, important links in the chain of survival.

There are a number of Community First Responder (CFR) groups in Kerry that have Automatic External Defibrillators or AEDs in their communities. CFRs are voluntary groups trained in CPR and how to use an AED, and many of these groups are linked with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

Kerry CFR Link is a group of volunteers with representatives from CFR groups across the county. Kerry CFR Link want to highlight that Public Access Defibrillators should be checked regularly, are clearly visible and easily accessible.It is advised that AEDs are stored in outdoor cabinets in a prominent location where they are visible. The AED should be easily accessible, ideally unlocked and visible. For signage the internationally recognisable (ILCOR) AED sign, should be used.

CFR groups check their AEDs on a regular basis and many have installed Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) for their community. There are many AEDs across the county, some privately owned or owned by community groups, and they can be found in hotels, shops, pubs, clubs and societies, including in sport clubs like the GAA, FAI Soccer, Rugby and Golf Clubs. AEDs can be purchased by anyone but many do not realise that AED’s need to be checked regularly and AED parts like the battery and pads must be replaced before the shelf life expires.

Regular checks are important to ensure the AED is in working order. The AED electrode pads have a shelf life of 24 months usually and battery shelf life varies depending on the model but is usually 4 to 7 years. Checks can be carried out simply and quickly. Kerry CFR Link can give advice to anyone who is unsure of what to check.

If you are an owner or have an AED on your property, please send details to Kerry CFR Link by filling in the details in the form on the Kerry CFR Link website (www.kerrycfrlink.ie).

If you prefer you can contact them by email at aed@kerrycfrlink.ie with details or request a call back.