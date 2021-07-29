Cllr Dan reports…

Councillor allocation

I am delighted to be able to give some of my councillor’s allocation to the following;

For improvement works at Dromcahan – €1000

For a road slippage at Cappnacush – €3000

For laybys at Gleninchaquinn – €2500

For improvements to the monument at the Cross Roads – €1500

Happy retirement

I would like to wish Fr. Tom Crean a very happy Retirement and thank him for his years of service to our parish.

Kenmare Tidy Towns

Wishing the Tidy town committee the best of luck in this year’s competition. I would like to thank you all massively for the relentless work ye do to make our town the picturesque town it is!

Kenmare Butter Market.

Wishing Kenmare Butter Market the very best on the opening of their business.

Road safety for our children

With roads being so busy around our town at the moment I would like to urge our children walking and cycling to camps to be careful and to please wear hi vis vests

One of Ireland’s top holiday destinations!

I’m not surprised that Kenmare has been recommended as one of the best family destinations in Ireland, with plenty to do and see and the best restaurants in Ireland, I can only agree.

Open air festival

Kenmare scene on the green open air festival is happening between 21st of July and 4th of August and I would like to wish this new venture the very best of luck and hope it is a success.

Drag hunt

On the weekend of the 1st of August Kenmare Annual Drag Hunt will be held.

Kerry Team

I would like to wish all the Kerry teams, and especially our local players, the best of luck in their games in the coming weeks.