Gardening the Willowfield way

The summer weather has had its ups and downs this year with good warm sunny days mixed in with dull overcast damp days. We might prefer more sunshine but the garden plants are growing away .

Mow your lawn whenever necessary but not too short if we do manage a prolonged dry spell. The excessive moss from the winter has nearly all dried up now and will be collected at each mowing as it breaks up during the summer. By removing as much of this old dry moss now will help to deter its return next winter. If your lawn is looking dull and on the pale side, an application of Fertilizer can be applied during the month if there is some rain forecasted. This will help green it up and will encourage the grass to cover over the bare spots created from the decaying moss.

Cut back evergreen shrubs now, like Laurel, Pittosporium, Eleagnus, Olearia, Euonymus..etc as there will be time for them to produce another flush of growth before the season is out and will give them a stockier neater appearance for the winter. When adding new plants to the garden in the summer months remember to give them a good soaking before planting and then water frequently over the next few weeks after planting. Hydrangeas, Lace caps, Mop heads and the conical shaped Panniculata types as mentioned last month are an ideal summer flowering shrub which will keep on flowering well into Autumn. Other shrubs like Buddleia, Hypericum, Lavender and Hebe provide masses of summer flowers that also encourage bees and butterflies into the garden.

Hedges are also in need of trimming at the moment. This year’s young shoots of Beech twigs and leaves have all hardened now and are ready for cutting back. Escalonia and Fuchsia can be very untidy at the moment but at least they are in flower; enjoy them but give them a selected prune back if too untidy. Griselinia and Laurel can be trimmed back now and new growth will emerge fairly quickly. Apply fertilizer afterwards to encourage this regrowth and help darken up leaves once the dry spell is over.

Rose bushes will need a bit of care and attention at the moment as their early summer flush of flowers will be coming to an end now. Keep on tidying up the bush as each cluster of flowers begins to start shedding petals. Prune back the flowering stems to a good solid part of the stem and then it will regrow again from the nearest bud. Try and keep the framework of the bush, short and stocky. Spraying maybe necessary against mildew, rust and greenfy. All purpose ‘Rose-Clear’ will do the job for you all in the one spray. The dry weather will increase the flower quality and reduce some of the leaf diseases but mildew might attack if the bush becomes stressed from lack of water. Add Rose fertilizer, after rain, to the soil to encourage a quick bounce back into growth after you have pruned back the dead flower heads.

Herbaceous perennials are reaching their peak coming into late summer. Lupins, Delphiniums, Astilbe, Penstemon, Nepeta, Geranium. Crocosmia, Campanula, Salvia…etc are all great additions for any garden. Mixed in with shrubs or added in to a mix with summer bedding they will add a different shape, texture and height to the other plants in your mix. They also have the extra benefit that they will come back every year with a great splash of colour. Slugs can be a problem so take measures to control them.

As long as you keep on top of watering your summer bedding plants in window boxes, hanging baskets and other containers you will have a wonderful display of colour this year. Make sure that you add some liquid feed in accordance with the recommendations every week from now on as the base dressing of fertilizer in the compost will be running out by now and the plants may be beginning to look hungry. Watch out for slug attacks and greenfly invasions as usual. Put out some slug bait to catch them as they begin to invade your arrangements in boxes or other containers.

Vegetable production is now in full swing with salad crops being ready to harvest. Regular spraying against blight is necessary at the moment and avoid spraying in bright sunshine and heat. Placing a net over your cabbage and other brassicas to stop the Butterflies from laying eggs on the leaves…this will then reduce the risk of caterpillar attacks. Keep on top of harvesting your lettuce and other salad leaves to get them at their prime. Soft fruits are also being picked at the moment and again walk through these as often as possible, picking the ripe ones at each pick.

During the summer months remember to leave out saucers of water in the garden for birds, bees and hedgehogs to drink from and keep a bird bath full of water for those wishing to cool down a bit. And remember to enjoy the summer sunshine while it is here…its not going to last forever !