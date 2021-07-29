Blackwater news

Blackwater Women’s Group

A Photography exhibition is planned for August/September subject to Public Health Guidelines. This is a follow on from a Photography Class supported by SKDP which took place over 2019/2020.

Blackwater Women’s Group recently accepted a grant from Kerry County Council to start a Pollinator Project in Blackwater. The grant was acquired through the Covid 19 Emergency Fund, Department of Rural & Community Development. It enabled group members to meet safely outdoors while planning and working on a project that will benefit the whole community. They purchased containers and bee friendly plants from Willowfield Garden Centre to encourage pollination and raise awareness locally about the importance protecting and encouraging the presence of pollinators like butterflies and bees and by providing and protecting the flowers and plants they pollinate. They hope to expand the biodiversity garden further in the coming months with the support of SKDP and they are also planning a Climate Change/Biodiversity Training Course through SKDP in the autumn. If anyone is interested in this course give your name to Mary in the Shop.Training is open to men and women.

Youth Training Projects for 15-35 year olds are also available through SKDP and a variety of classes will also be available from KETB including online classes. If you have a particular interest in any classes mentioned let Mary O’Neill in the Shop know or speak to a member of the group.

Membership of Blackwater Women’s Group is only €5 and is now due for renewal. It can be dropped into O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Members will receive text messages on upcoming activities, classes and social events.

There are five open access fully serviced defibrillators in the Blackwater Templenoe Area; Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Spillane’s Bar, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen. They have recently been added to the AED locater list. Type in AED.rescue.ie and it will take you to the nearest AED (Defibrillator).

Changing Times contains all the local history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area. It is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. The book costs €35 and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare. It can also be posted oversees from Blackwater Post Office.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Crime prevention and the text alert system. Everyone should have the number of Kenmare Garda Station in their phone. If you observe any suspicious behavior take the number of the car and report promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Guards will check it out and issue a Text Alert to warn people if they deem it’s necessary.

Kenmare Garda Station 064 6641177 / Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160

Renewal of subscriptions is now due for the text alert System. Please update your subscription plus phone and email details in the forms available in Blackwater Post Office and leave €10 with it.