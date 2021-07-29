Calling all adult runners!

Kenmare Athletic Club are putting together cross country teams for the coming season and are looking for runners for our adult teams from the ages of 18 to 80, both male and female.

This year they are hoping to field teams in the Juniors, Senior and Master categories. Masters runners or Veteran runners, male or female, over the age of 35 can compete in their age group in five-year increments. If you are 48 you will be competing in the 45 to 49 age group and so on. Remember age is no barrier to having a bit of fun and getting fit in the process. All abilities are welcome to take part.

Cross country is a running event in which runners compete in teams and individuals. The courses used at these events may include grass, hills, flat ground in park and farmland settings. It is a popular participatory sport, and usually takes place during the autumn and winter in Ireland. Kenmare are hoping to have teams to compete in the Kerry County, Munster and all going well, the All Ireland Championships.

They will also be putting together adult throwing, walking and sprinting squads later in the summer if anyone is interested.

Training will start over the summer on Tuesdays at 7.30pm and Sundays at 10.45am in either the peninsula or the school field depending on the training. If you are interested please get in contact with Conor Daly on 087 2670992