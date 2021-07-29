Let’s go Kestrels!

Kenmare Kestrels are still awaiting government guidelines to start the season but are hopeful for a 2021/2022 season in some form. The best place to get updates is from their facebook page so please keep on eye on this. The registration form will be also be available on this page soon, please complete it if you wish to play basketball this year.

The club is comprised of various teams. TEAM means ‘Together Everyone Achieves More’ and is more than players. They need people to join the team as club coaches and volunteers and Kestrels will guide you in this process. Parents, guardians, siblings or anyone in the community please join and become part of the team.

To Kestrel’s younger ballers, happy holiday, stay safe, and shoot a few hoops in the evening as practise makes perfect!