Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Golf Classic 2021

The Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Golf Classic will take place this year on Saturday August 7th at Kenmare Golf Club. This is a 3 person team event (€150 per team) with lots of wonderful prizes on offer. For bookings, please contact John on (085) 8030344.

We would like to thanks our Main Sponsors The H2 Group for their support. MJK Kellehers Oils for sponsoring ‘The Longest Drive’ and McSwiney & Sons ‘Expert’ Kenmare sponsors of ‘Nearest to the pin’. More information is available on our website www.kenmaregaa.ie and on our Facebook page.