Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section. Thanks for the feedback from last month, keep it coming in please.

Ring of Kerry Results:

17th and 18th of June Men’s Strokeplay

1st Paudie Corkery(12) 73, 2nd Martin Veldhoen(18) 74, 3rd Cyril O’Donoghue(18) 75, 4th Derek McCarthy(17) 75, 5th Brian McCarthy(5) 75-lowest gross.

13th of June Men’s Stableford

1st Conor Morrissey(12) 36Pts, 2nd Toby Steadman(2) 36Pts, 3rd Henk Bons(6) 31Pts, 4th Noel Morrissey(12) 28Pts.

27th & 28th May, Men’s Stableford

1st Simon Stauch (11) 36Pts, 2nd Derek Hillier(7) 35 Pts, 3rd Henk Bons (6) 32Pts, 4th Martin Hobbart (12) 31Pts

Mixed Open Singles continues every Tuesday, visitors €25, Members €10. Weekend competitions continue.

Check our Facebook Page or www.ringofkerrygolf.com for details.

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

2nd July Lady Captain’s Prize (Brenda Holden)

1st Delia Long(28) 44Pts, 2nd Jane O’Sullivan(17), Best Gross Danielle Froment(12) 23 Pts, 3Rd Kathleen O’Shea(15) 38 Pts. Past Captain Kim Kennedy(14) 35Pts. More detailed results on RoK Facebook Page.

Tues June 27th

Boys 18-Hole Mark Looney (15) 35 Pts. Junior Boys 9-Hole 1st Joshua Foley 24Pts, 2nd Sean Treyvaud 23Pts, 3rd Tommy Arthur 21Pts

Autumn Gold Winner – Larry Kelly 21pts.

Men’s 8-Hole Evening winner - Micheál A. O’Sullivan, 19 Pts.

Friday June 30th Open Scramble Winners James Brosnan, Sean Daly, Ingrid Koefoed

Competitions for men and ladies every Sunday. New Thursday 8 Hole Competition for Men every week. Mens Seniors golf continues on Thursdays. Junior golf on Mondays. Scramble Fridays from 6.

Check our Facebook Page or www.kenmaregolfclub.com for details.

Golf News

Irish Mixed Foursomes

Kenmare Golf Club and Ring of Kerry Golf Club had teams out in the AIG Irish Mixed Foursomes this year. Munster was divided into 16 sections, with the South West qualifier held at Ring of Kerry Golf Club on Sat June 17th. The Club and course was looking fantastic for the competition. Ring of Kerry lost to Killarney GC, and Kenmare GC received a bye in round 1. Kenmare went on to beat Glengarriff and then Killarney on the Sunday. Kenmare eventually lost out to Tralee in the Munster Quarter-Final the following week.

Open Competitions

With the nice summer weather, this is the time of the year that golfers start to look at Open competitions, where clubs allow non-members to take part in comps in their clubs. This is normally a chance to play another club for a fraction of the green fee costs, and in a competition at the same time. Both Ring of Kerry GC and Kenmare GC have some very attractive Open Days coming up. The Ring of Kerry even put one on especially for Kenmare GC members during Lady Captain’s day on July 2nd. Check both club’s websites for details, and tell visitors to Kenmare that there are regular opens on at both clubs.

Bluffer’s Guide to Reading Results

Last month we had a quick section on reading “Stableford” Competition results. This month we have a guide to Strokeplay results. This is a tough format of golf. Every shot counts. If you have an 9 on a hole, you can’t mark it down as “0”, the full amount of shots goes on your score. At the end of the round, the golfer’s handicap is removed from their score, leaving a “Nett Score”. The target is to equal or better par for the course.

For example – par in the Ring of Kerry GC is normally 73. A golfer completes the course in 90 shots, with a handicap of 18. The score looks like: “J. Murphy(18) 72 Nett”.

Don’t say: “I see you broke 80 last weekend. Are you doing any work at all?”

Do say “I see you did well in the Strokeplay last weekend, only the good golfers do well in those”

Happy Golfing!