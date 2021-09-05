Thank you Father Tom!

On August 4th, 2021, Fr Tom Crean retired as Parish Priest of Kenmare, having served this faith community for seventeen years. On his final Sunday, farewell Masses were celebrated in the three churches of the parish, Kenmare, Templenoe, and Direendarragh. At Holy Cross Church, a tree-planting ceremony marked the occasion. In accordance with Government and HSE directives, Covid-19 guidelines were adhered to and followed. Altar Servers formed a guard of honour and, to the backdrop of music and the poignant words of “As I leave behind Neidín”, the church bells rang out bidding Fr. Tom farewell.

Through his priestly ministry in this parish, Fr. Tom touched many lives, and each has their own personal story. He officiated at baptisms, marriages, and burials of our family members, friends, and neighbours. He made Communion calls to the housebound, administered the Sacrament of the Dying to the sick and his visits to the Kenmare Nursing Unit and Nursing Homes were much appreciated. He administered the Sacraments of Reconciliation, First Communion, and Confirmation to our children. His ministry was one of service, kindness, care,and compassion.

Fr. Tom’s administrational and organisational skills were second to none, and his work ethic was exemplary. He oversaw the building of the new co-educational Primary School, St John’s, in 2012, which is an amalgamation of St Clare’s and St Francis’ schools. Fr. Tom presided over two major milestones in our parish: in 2011, the 150th Anniversary of the Poor Clare Sisters in Kenmare and their service to the poor and to education and, in 2014, the 150th Anniversary of the Consecration of Holy Cross Church. His commitment to marking the latter was monumental. He facilitated the publication of “Holy Cross Church Kenmare 150 a social and local history”, the pilgrim walks, a pageant, a parish mission, a time capsule, a parish social, and a celebratory jubilee Mass to commemorate the occasion.

We are eternally grateful for the sensitive refurbishment of Holy Cross Church which was carried out under his guidance in preparation for the 2014 celebrations. In April 2018, when a fire in the church caused extensive damage, Fr. Tom put his shoulder to the wheel once again and restored Holy Cross to all its glory.

On June 20th 2021, he celebrated the golden jubilee of his ordination to the priesthood. The occasion was marked with special Masses in Direendarragh, Templenoe, and Kenmare. His brother, His Grace William Crean, Bishop of Cloyne, concelebrated with him at 12 noon Mass in Holy Cross Church.

And now we say farewell! We thank you, Fr. Tom, for all you have done, for honouring our history, strengthening our faith, and preparing our future. We wish you good health and an abundance of blessings in your retirement. Go raibh fada buan thú! Ó Phobal Dé an Neidín.

We extend a warm welcome to Fr. George Hayes our new Parish Priest.