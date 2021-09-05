Boats return to Kenmare

The Drascombe Association members are looking forward to returning to Kenmare for their sailing rally over the weekend of 21st & 22nd August.

The inaugural event in 2019 was a great success & this year’s rally has proved to be very popular with boats from all over Ireland planning to attend.

Up to 15 boats are expected to participate in the rally, arriving on Friday to launch and sailing on Saturday, Sunday & perhaps Monday. Weather permitting, the crews will explore the bay as far as Blackwater and perhaps Kilmacelogue.

The fleet should be departing Kenmare Pier by 10am and returning by 5pm each day, although this timing will be subject to wind & tidal conditions.

The Rally organisers & participants wish to thank everyone in Kenmare who has facilitated the event again this year.

