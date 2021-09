Congratulations to John Knightly from Sneem who won a Ford Puma Titanium in our recent Car & Cash Draw. The cash prize winners were Triona O’Connor, Joseph O’Doherty, Michael Fleming, Helen O’Sullivan, James Kissane, Collette & Eithne Willock, Mary O’Leary, Noreen Moriarty O’Sullivan, Geraldine & Gerard O’Mahony, Cecelia Ring, Sinead Buckley & Michael McCarthy.