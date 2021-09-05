Cllr Dan reports

Failte Father Hayes!

I would like to send a very big welcome to Fr George Hayes to our Parish. I hope he will be very happy in our beautiful town.

Bantry Hospital

I would like to put my support behind Bantry Hospital in its bid to keep its Consultants. I attended a meeting last Sunday, I was disappointed I was not able to speak and address our concerns for this area if it’s without this vital service. I think the powers that be that are behind these decisions have no idea of the distance people in rural Ireland have to travel to hospital appointments.

Council Motions

I raised the following motions at the area meeting:

Delighted to see that major safety measures will be carried out at Clady Cross this year.

I have requested that public toilets be built at Kenmare Pier, this is a very busy area which need these amenities.

I asked for a footpath to be put from Pairc Na Glaoine to Brights Sparks Montessori in Kenmare. There is a lot of footfall in this area and would be badly needed for safety.

I have asked to ensure that all hedge cutting is done on our roads and junctions.

Scene on The Green

I would like to congratulate the organisers of Scene on the Green. It has been a massive success and was lovely to see live music and drama and so much more in the Park in Kemare. I’ll be looking forward to it next year.

Drag Hunt

Another year of the drag, great to see this old tradition still continuing. A large crowd attended again this year. Thank you to all the farmers that allowed access to their land as without this it would not be possible. Congratulations to this year’s winner Pat Dillon from Ballinskelligs.

Ambulance Service

At this month’s area meeting I made an emergency motion in regards the ambulance service and the need for extra cover in our area.

Football.

Wishing the Kerry teams all the best in the coming weeks and especially to all our local players