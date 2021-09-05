There is a famous song that starts with the line ‘If you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise, ‘ and anyone walking the woodlands outside Glencar on Wednesday August 4th would certainly have had one. Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society received a call that day to advise them that three small kittens had been spotted in woodland in that remote area, literally in the middle of nowhere. If the kittens had not been spotted, who knows what their fate may have been as there were no houses nearby. We think sadly that they must have been dumped deliberately as the place was so inhospitable and uninhabitable, and as they were so young at only about twelve weeks old, how would they have fended for themselves?

Colin Walsh and William McEvoy, from County Kerry and back for a visit, saw the kittens and made every effort to help and eventually the call came into KLAWS and our volunteers sprung into action. Luckily Kathrin and Rouven, great KLAWS supporters, live close to the location and, with the help of a humane cat trap and some smelly sardines, set out to help. Unfortunately the kittens had disappeared again and gone back into hiding but by playing cat noises they managed to get the kittens out of hiding and with time and dedication succeeded in trapping the kittens. Within hours of being caught be assured, those abandoned kittens were receiving full medical attention at All Creatures Vet Centre in Kenmare.

If anyone cannot look after kittens all it takes is one phone call and any rescue will respond, no questions and certainly no criticism as every circumstance can be different. But ultimately get your ‘moms and toms’ neutered and spayed, the procedure costs hardly anything. Please don’t dump, do the right thing.

Luckily this story has a happy ending and the three kittens found their forever home with Kathrin and Rouven, joining Mickey their KLAWS rescue dog and several other pampered pets, however it could have ended very differently.