Kestrels wait anxiously to start season

Kestrels are still awaiting clearance as to when we can begin our season. The club is still working hard behind the scenes making sure we will be ready to go as soon as the government gives us the green light. Registration is now available on our Kenmare Kestrels Facebook page as a Google form for members to sign up for the upcoming season. If you, or any members of your family are interested in playing basketball this year, please complete the form for registration, as places may be limited this year due to the restrictions.

The club is thankful to have an additional venue to play basketball in. We hope to welcome those of you who would prefer to register in person to the GAA Hall in Fr Breen Park on the 28th of August. This date is dependent on Covid guidelines. For now, as always, keep an eye on our Facebook page for news and updates about the club and keep practicing.