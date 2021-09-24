KMEG is here for you!

Halloween Howl. Thanks to Covid19 last year we had a real Ghost town. With restrictions due to ease, we hope to have a Halloween Howl that community and visitors can participate in, adhering to any restrictions that maybe in place at the time. Howl ’21 will have a very short lead-in time but we hope to have many old favourites back along with maybe some new features. If you have time to volunteer and help, please email marketing@kenmare.ie

2021 was the first year of the ‘Kenmare Windows’ Summer Art Exhibition. It showcased local and national artists displayed in windows all over town in an initiative of KMEG and Mill Cove Gallery on Main Street. A special word of thanks goes to John Goode and John Brennan who brought in the artists, hung all the art around town and gave awards for prizes in certain categories, supporting the vibrancy of the festival.

The winners of the Mill Cove Gallery awards, as pictured, are first Jon O’Connor, The Camp & Harvey Rothschild, Road going home, with second going to Luis Aviles-Ortiz, Kenmare Steeple and Mika Downing third. The emerging Young Artist award went to Gemma Meyer for Lady in the Water. We are already looking forward to next year’s #KenmareWindows.

KMEG and Community fund bidding. One of the most important functions of KMEG is applying for Government community funds made available via Kerry County Council, South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) and other bodies. The application process is extremely long, detailed and demands many volunteer hours.

In many cases to achieve a successful grant application, KMEG membership must match fund up to 25% of the grant on offer. Most funding is for the benefit of the whole community and not just the business sector. Examples of recent projects benefiting from this type of funding are The Scene on the Green Stretch Tent (KMEG and SKDP), The Peninsular Park Environmental impact survey and potential report (KMEG and KCC) with Christmas lights and Halloween Howl festivals also receiving some vital funding from KCC from their Festival and participative events programme.

Active Kenmare! This is an exciting project where much of Kenmare’s valuable tourist information has been digitised for the first time on this ‘live’ online google map, in particular the local walking, cycling and driving trails. The online map allows Kenmare Chamber, Tourist Office, local tourism businesses, residents and other groups to promote the area and its various attractions and things to see and do. The map can be used to recommend itineraries and experiences to visitors to increase tourism and spend, help visitors stay in the area longer by giving them ‘things to see and do’, help implement elements of various marketing plans and possibly help secure additional funding for future tourism projects. This ‘live’ map can be added to and developed further over time so be sure and use this URL for your next local family or active outing. http://tiny.cc/Activekenmare

Turn on and off each map layer (left sidebar) to explore and check out the great attractions, walks, cycle, drives, events and much more. Click the ‘STAR’ icon to save this map onto your Google Maps App on your phone to use GPS, get directions and save your maps offline. Click the Each walk / drive/ cycle has pictures description with further information links.

Check local before you click global! We are delighted that we have new businesses in town despite Covid 19 and they need your support, so please remember to support your local businesses. “Every €10 spent locally on Irish products or services generates more than €40 of benefit to the local community in terms of employment, which highlights the added benefit of supporting Irish.” (ISME) So, before you go online, check local as buying local adds to quality, traceability, sustainability and value-for-money. Many businesses will source or get in stock items that there is a market for so make sure you check local before you click global.

The Kenmare Marketing & Events Group is always looking for volunteers of all kinds. Perhaps you have a skill you can use to help improve our town, community or tourist offering. The more volunteers we have the more we can share the load. As a volunteer you will have a unique opportunity to experience first-hand how work in the community and voluntary sector is conducted while raising awareness of your talents. It allows you to connect ‘across sectors’ and see how your work is of value to the wider community. Discover hidden talents as volunteering gives you access to new experiences, approaches and ways of interacting with others. You may discover a new passion or develop a long-term interest in a worthy cause. Meet new people, have fun and make a difference! To find out more please email marketing@kenmare.ie

Kenmare Marketing Events Group (KMEG) are a voluntary group that help with the marketing of the town and manage Kenmare.ie social media and website.