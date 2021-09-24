Blackwater Women’s Group host Photography Exhibition

in the Old Dance Hall Blackwater which will be launched on Saturday October 2nd at 2pm by Joe Magill of Radio Kerry. The exhibition will be run in accordance with Public Health Guidelines, admission is free, and it will run over the first two weekends of October along with an evening during the week.

This is a follow on from a Photography Class (supported by SKDP) which took place during 2019/2020. The class was delivered by award-winning wildlife and landscape photographer Patrick Kavanagh who is based between Kerry and Dublin. Many of the workshops took place outdoors in scenic locations and the exhibition showcases beautiful local landscapes along with images of nature and of some of people.

The group would like to thank the O’Neill family for the use of the hall and thank everyone who prepared the building for the exhibition. They also want to acknowledge the support of Kerry County Council and the Community Support Fund for pledging a grant towards Rebuilding and Reconnecting Communities, and the support from Kerry Education & Training Board (KETB) Community Education Programme who have pledged a grant from the Small Cultural Budget through SOLAS. John McCrohan of South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) arranged for two participants from the TÚS Scheme to paint the hall; they did an excellent job, painting both the inside & outside of the building. Thank you!

They hope the exhibition will bring people together in a safe manner to enjoy this colourful and uplifting display of images from local photographers. It will also be a social occasion where people can re-connect with the group and with the wider community, and light refreshments will be served. You can also vote for your favourite picture and you will be put into a draw to win the image of your choice.

Looking forward to welcoming you all back to Blackwater!