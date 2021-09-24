Tadhg remembered with fundraiser

A series of fundraisers in memory of a 19-year-old man from Glengarriff has raised more than €29,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Tadhg Murphy, an apprentice plumber, lost his life in a car accident on the morning of August 3rd 2020.

Tadhg’s family organised a number of fundraisers during the August Bank Holiday weekend to thank the emergency services and mark his first anniversary and a cheque for €29,156, which will fund at least eight missions, was presented to Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The family of the late Tadhg Murphy have sincerely thanked everyone who helped to make their fundraiser such a success.

“From those who donated online or in person, played or attended the match, participated or supported the sponsored walk, to the businesses who sponsored fantastic raffle prizes and those who bought tickets. A very special mention has to be given to the people who went above and beyond, Glengarriff and Adrigole GAA clubs, the Lions Club, and Stevie O’Sullivan, Bonane – who did an amazing triathlon. Thank you all so much. The success of this fundraiser, in memory of Tadhg, is all down to this support. Tadhg was an apprentice plumber, a young, friendly, happy man who loved life and generally having the craic. He loved his family and his wide circle of friends. Tadhg was hardworking and had great plans for his life that was tragically cut short. The fact that so much money was raised for such a worthy cause shows what an impact Tadhg had in his short life.”

For more information about the service or to make a donation directly to the Irish Community Air Ambulance visit https://communityairambulance.ie