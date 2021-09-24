September is racing ahead and drawing us in to cooler, shorter evenings as Autumn approaches. It is at this time of the year that the abundance of apples, plums and berries brings out the hoarding instinct with fruit pies being frozen and chutneys bottled and stored for winter. Dare I say it, thoughts are already turning to the annual problem of Christmas gifts for family and friends.

As a distraction, I revisited some of the ‘Remarkable Irish Women’ presented during one of our meetings in the distant past. You may recall the scientist, Maude Delap; Margaret Anna Cusack, the Nun of Kenmare; murderer Betty Sugrue or the distraught Eibhlin Dubh Ni Chonaill. There is a new series on BBC Radio 4 (available online) entitled ‘Great Wives’ which looks at the role of wives in the lives of such well known names as Albert Einstein and Leo Tolstoy. I was amused to learn that Charles Darwin drew up a list of the advantages and disadvantages of marriage and feel sure that the Women’s Group might have something to say about his list.

Reasons to marry included children, an object to be beloved and played with and being ‘ better than a dog, anyhow’, whilst reasons NOT to marry included fatness and idleness, less money for books and the loss of the freedom to go where one liked!

Looking forward to seeing you all very soon as the Committee are ‘on the case’ in booking a suitable venue for our AGM and will be in touch with the details as soon as they are finalised. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

If you wish to get in touch or know more about Kenmare Women’s Group, call Allyson on 083 131 1322.