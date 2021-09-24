Drascombe Association Rally great success

The in Kenmare over the weekend. Thirteen boats crewed by thirty sailors were on the bay in fresh conditions on Saturday, the fleet sheltered by Dinish Island for lunch and headed over to Templenoe for Wharton’s fish and chips in the afternoon before returning to Kenmare on the evening tide. Eight boats motored down to Blackwater on Sunday for lunch and sailed back in the evening after the fog had lifted.

The organisers wish to thank the other pier users who cooperated during the event and the people who kindly offered the use of their moorings to the visiting boats for the weekend.